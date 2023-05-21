Khammam: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarkha down with sunstroke, Congress cadres pray for recovery

Khammam : A number of leaders and workers of the Congress party led by the City convenor MD Javeed performed puja in various temples for recuperation of health of their leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramakha. Bhatti who fell sick during his padayatra that has covered over 600 kilometres. He got ill due to sunstroke on Friday. Doctors advised him to take rest for sometimes for recovery.

The leaders prayed to God in various temples for speedy recovery of his health.

Speaking on this occasion, city convener Javeed lauded Bhatti’s services and added that his padayatra is getting huge response. He said the padayatra will give more strength to Congress party for coming to power in the State. Congress leaders performing pujas in the temples for recovery CLP leader Bhatti’s health on Saturday at Khammam.