Khammam: Many advocates join BRS

Khammam : Several advocates joined the BRS party in the presence of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Saturday.

The minister welcomed advocates Ekkirala Rambabu, M Poornima, Tanniru Lalitha, Kusumaraju Krishna Rao, Prasad Yadav, Naveed Pasha, S Lokesh, and Potla Srikanth and other advocates in the BRS fold a programme conducted at the Minister’s camp in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana has emerged as a national leader in various fields, and the credit for this goes to the Chief Minister.

The BRS government is committed to the advancement of Dalits. Dalit Bandhu units have been handed over to 3,500 Dalit families in Khammam district’s Chintakani mandal for their economic development. Dr BR Ambedkar inspired Chandrashekar Rao to name the State Secretariat after the Dalit icon and build his tallest statue in the heart of Hyderabad.

Significant progress has been made in the spheres of education, medicine, and employment in the state, Ajay Kumar said. President of the District Bar Association Krishna Rao, public prosecutors Pusapuleti Srinu, Kotha Venkateswara Rao, Kotha Venkateswarlu, Bicchala Tirumala Rao, and others were present on the occasion.