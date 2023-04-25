Khammam Medical College to be operational soon

Khammam: Good news for the people of the district as government has granted all permissions to Khammam Government Medical College for operation from this academic year. The classes will start from this July.

Health Minister Harish Rao handed over the order of full permission for the establishment of the medicalcCollege to Transport Minister Puvwada Ajay Kumar at an event in Sathupalli mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that before the formation of Telangana, there were 2,950 MBBS seats in the State but now there are 8,000 seats. Earlier, one medical college was established every 20 years, but last year 8, this year 9 medical colleges will be established, he added. Giving encouragement to medical education, PG and specialist seats have been doubled, the Minster said.

Harish Rao along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MPs Nama Nageswra Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy and others visited Kalluru of Satthupalli constituency in the district and laid foundation stone for 50-bed hospitals. He also laid the foundation stone for another 50-bed hospital in Penuballi mandal on Monday.

Besides, the Minister laid foundation stone for the office building of the Supervising Engineer, Water Drainage Department, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs.1.93 crore in Kallur

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Harish Rao said, the State government is providing all modern facilities in all the government hospitals so that poor get quality treatments in free of cost.

He said, as per promise made by him during the last visit in the district, the government hospital in Kallur has been upgraded and for the construction of a new hospital building. Rs. 10.50 crore has been sanctioned. The construction of a 100-bed hospital in Satthupalli is going on at a fast pace. Rso 20 lakh has been sanctioned for each ANM sub-centre, he added. He said, the government sanctioned Rs 1crore for constructing new 26 sub-centres in the district. Rs one crore has been sanctioned and ICU and dialysis services have been made available in Satthupalli, he added.

He said that any scheme like Kalyan Lakshmi, Arogya Lakshmi, Mission Bhagiratha, Griha Lakshmi, a scheme to build a house for those who own land, is being implemented thinking about women.

He said that the Arogya Mahila programme has been undertaken and medical services are being provided to women every Tuesday by women doctors and women staff.

He said that the new KCR Nutrition Kit scheme will be launched in Khammam district in a week or ten days.

He said that the government is implementing the KCR Kit scheme after the birth of the child and the KCR Nutrition Kit scheme when the child is in the womb.

District Collector VP Gautham, MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, MLC Tata Madhusudhan and others leaders participated in the programme.