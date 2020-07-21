Khammam: Minister Ajay launches rapid antigen test

Khammam: Rapid antigen test for diagnosing coronavirus positive cases has begun in Khammam. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar launched the free antigen testing at

Government Women's Degree College at Gandhi Chowk here on Monday.

The Minister appealed to the public to make use of this test done free of cost. Persons suffering from cold, cough, fever and throat pain could undergo the test. As many as 10,000 rapid antigen test kits were available for testing in the erstwhile Khammam district, he added.

'These kits were also made available at District Government Hospital, Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres in Khammam.

The rapid antigen test would be conducted for emergency cases.' The Minister enquired the public at the test centre about their health condition and directed the health officials to ensure that those coming for the test will wear face masks and maintain social distance.

Ajay Kumar inaugurated 70-bed Covi-19 Care Centre at ITDA's Youth Training Centre (YTC) at Maddulapalli near Khammam. Later speaking with the press, he informed that another Covid-19 Care Centre would be set up soon at Sharada Engineering College.

In addition to the District Government Hospital, 130 beds would be made available at Mamata General Hospital for public use. He advised the public not to trust rumours being spread over the situation related to Covid-19 cases in the State.

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Telangana was 98.5% while the death rate was 1.5%. The State government taking all steps to contain spread of the virus and to treat those infected with the virus.