Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar instructs Vacant landowners to clear garbage piles

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar instructs owners of vacant lands to clear piling garbage or be served with notices for ignoring sanitation works. Minister along with District Collector R V Karnan, Mayor G Papalal and Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi took up sanitation inspection on cycles



on Monday early hours in Khammam. The Minister examined sanitation works and inspected roads, bus stand, mayuri centre, bus depot road, bypass road Vijayanagar colony, NSP canal area, Khanapuram haveli, Tekulapalli and Indiaranagar colony.

They suggested some changes to the sanitation staff after observing some lapses. The Minister instructed the sanitation staff to clear garbage before 7 am every day and asked the Corporation officials to take stringent action against persons those who throw garbage on roads.

He directed the officials to ensure all ongoing developmental works, which were taken up with Rs 100 crore, should be completed by end of the summer in 2020. He cleared that if any contractor delayed works then action would be initiated.

Speaking to media, the Minister said government is taking steps to develop Khammam town as per plan. He assured the town would be developed beautifully in all aspects. He said that inspections at field level were very helpful as they helped in addressing the problems effectively.

He praised the Collector, Mayor and Municipal Corporation Commissioner for taking steps to improve facilities like internal roads and drainages in merged villages under corporation limits.