Khammam: MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah distributed Fodder worth 10 lakh to goshalas

Khammam: Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Thursday distributed fodder worth Rs 10 lakh to the goshalas in Khammam town, after noticing a few days ago that there was no fodder to feed the cows at these shelters. He provided fodder to three goshalas.



Later he discussed scarcity of fodder in goshalas with the farmers in the constituency, who agreed to give fodder of 100 tractors worth Rs ten lakh.

Not only this, the MLA distributed food and groceries to poor people. Also, he distributed groceries worth around Rs 90 lakh to the people belonging to caste-based professions in his constituency.

Speaking to the media after the distribution, the MLA appealed to everyone to protect cows as everyone and NGOs are distributing food to the needy people but forgetting cows in goshalas. He said that the goshala owners couldn't get the fodder due to no transport facility. After noticing this, MLA Veeraiah asked the farmers to supply fodder from their fields on their tractors. Veeraiah appreciated the farmers for supplying fodder worth Rs 10 lakh to the cows free of cost.