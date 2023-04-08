Khammam: Moving tale of a doctor's death

Khammam: Though many people die every day in the country, in our city, in our locality but we hardly get moved. We hear about them and carry out our work without being disturbed.

Bu the heart-wrenching news thathas beenfloating on the social media about the death of a doctor in Australia has moved everybody who read it. The people who read the news expressed sorrow and left teary eyed.

A young doctor named Dr Yepuri Harshvardhan who belonged to Srinvas Nagar in Khammam city died in Australia onMarch 24 and his cremation was conducted in Khammam on April 5.

The news was common for reading. But twist is that the young doctor had known his death and prepared for all arrangements. He had made arrangements for shifting of his dead body to India for cremation in the motherland of Khammam city.

33-year-old doctor Harshavardhan had good habits and maintained physical fitness. One day while was working out in a gym he fell sick. After conducting tests, the doctors found he had lung cancer. It happened in October, 2020.

A few months ago he had got married to Sindhu in February, 2020in Khammam. After the marriage, he left Australia. Sindhu who had planned to go to Australia to live with him but due to Covid restrictions she could go.

Harsha shared his health news with his parents. They were shocked but due to Covid restrictions, it was not possible to fly to Australia. He urged his parents and his family members not to tell anybody about his health issues. Every time he called,hisworried parents tried to be normal as if nothing had happened and kept his illness under wraps.

But he knewhe was nearing death day by day. The brave man got an idea and advised his wife Sindhu to take divorce. Sidhu did not agree with the proposal of Dr Harsha but with pain.She took divorce from him. Dr Harsha thought that in youngage his wife Sidhu should not get widowed,he hadplanned for the divorce. He did everything toher and settled her with all facilities so that shewould not face financial difficulties in life.

The doctor had visited lastly his parents in October 2022 and stayed with them for 15 days. He had known his death was coming fast, he left for India and extended support to his parents. He also visited the local ashram and offered medical services and got a good farewell from the family members. He spent more time with his friends and relatives.

After he left for Australia, he died in the foreign country on March 27. As he had anticipated his death days before as he had bought a coffin box and solved all the legal issues for shifting his body to India. He also cleared all the financial issues and prepared to plan all. He also planned giving good life to his parents Rama Rao and Prameela.

They say, "Our son was a braveman. He did not want us to suffer. The death ofour son cannot not beforgotten, it was very painful."

The doctor'sdeath shocked everyone in the district. The news was spreadon the social media by his friends and relatives.While reading about his death and his story everybodywas left teary-eyed.