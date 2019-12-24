Khammam: Municipalities in erstwhile Khammam get ready for polls

Khammam: After the announcement of schedule for the municipal polls in the State on Monday, the political parties have started making plans to emerge victorious. In erstwhile Khammam district, the polls will be conducted for five municipalities, that are Kothagudem, Wyra, Madhira, Sathupalli and Yellandu. While Kothagudem and Yellandu fall under Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the municipalities of Wyra, Madhira and Sathupalli are in Khammam district.



Meanwhile, the officials announced the wards and voters lists in that municipalities. Kothagudem has a total of 59,628 voters, of that 28,590 are men, 31,029 are women and nine belong to others category. It has 24 wards and 66 polling centres. Similarly, Wyra has a total of 23,613 voters, of that 11,319 are men, 12,292 are women and others 03, with 20 wards and 41 polling centres.

In Madhira, 24,151 persons will exercise their voting rights. Of them, 11,710 are male voters, 12,438 are female voters and others 03. Madhira has 22 wards and 44 polling centres. Sathupalli municipality has a total of 26,471 voters with 12,744, male voters, 13,726 female voters and others 01 with 23 wards and 46 polling centres. Yellandhu municipality has a total of 31,759 voters with 15,388 male voters and 16,371 female voters. It has 24 wards and 49 polling centres. Going by the statistics, female voters are more in numbers than male voters.

Meanwhile, all the political parties including the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Congress, CPM, CPI, Telugu Desam and Bharatiya Janata Party are strategising to win the civic polls. During the Assembly elections held last December, of the 10 seats in erstwhile Khammam, one was won by TRS, eight seats by the candidates of Mahakutami and one seat by an independent candidate.

However, within three months, except the MLAs of Aswaraopet, Madhira and Bhadrachalam, the legislators of remaining seven Assembly constituencies defected into the ruling TRS. With the TRS candidates representing Kothagudem, Wyra, Sathupalli and Yellandu consistencies, the TRS is planning to sweep the municipal elections in the said municipalities. The remaining municipality, Madhira, is represented by Congress MLA and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. With this, the Congress is planning to hoist its flag here. However, the TRS is also making plans to win the polls in Madhira municipality.

No elections in Palvoncha and Manuguru With the cases pending against the municipalities of Palvoncha and Manuguru, there would be no elections in these municipalities.