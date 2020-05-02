Khammam: Officials told to assess damage to fruit plantations

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan assured the farmers that the government will provide compensation for damaged fruit orchards due to the sudden rains in the district. On Saturday he visited a few villages where fruits orchards were damaged and examined plantations along with Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and other officials.



He instructed the horticulture officials to assess damage to fruit plantations and submit a report at the earliest. The Collector told the farmers not to lose confidence and assured that every farmer will get compensation. He later visited paddy purchasing centre in Jayalakshmipuram village in Vemsoor mandal and enquired the farmers about the problems they are facing. He advised them to observe social distance.

Collector Karnan also visited Ganeshpadu village in Penuballi mandal and examined damaged mango plantation in 30 acres.