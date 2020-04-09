Khammam: Officials told to submit crop damage details

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy visited damaged paddy fields Balijapally and Jangamyapally villages in Peddamandadi mandal; Allamayapalli, Tirmalapur, Ghanapur and Solipur villages in Khilla Ghanpur mandal of Wanaparthy district on Thursday.

The Minister has directed the agriculture department officials and Collectors of all districts in the State to immediately ascertain the crop damage for paddy and mango farmers across the State and submit a report. So that the State government will work on the compensation to be given to the famers, who incurred loss due to the unseasonal rains and hailstorm.

Once the details are submitted, the State can ask the Central government and the insurance companies to pay against the damage, he added.

Niranjan Reddy said earlier farmers used to sow only rain fed crops, however due to the development of canals and reservoirs by the State government, they are also taking up Yasangi crops and reaping good benefits. However, he said before planning yasangi, the farmers must plan in such a way that the crops are harvested in March to avoid damage due to unseasonal rains during April.

The Minister assured the farmers that the government is searching all possible ways to provide compensation to paddy and mango farmers for their loss.