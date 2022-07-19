Khammam: People are vexed with KCR rule

Khammam: BJP senior leader Dr Vijaya Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the party will come to power in the State.

He attended the party general body meeting presided over by district president Galla Satyanaryana.

He said that the people in the state are vexed with family rule of KCR and will extend support to the BJP.

He added that the Chief Minister's comments on bloud burst theory and blaming foreigners for floods, he said, it was an efforts to escaping from the issues. He said, KCR is expert in diverting the issues of the people in his speeches.

He questioned CM KCR where is 100 crore for temple town development. He gave not a single paise to the temple town Bhadrachalam in last eight year, but he (CM) announced 1,000 crore flood package…… it is a good joke.

He appealed to the party leaders to strive for party's development.