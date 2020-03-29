Khammam: People not taking lockdown seriously

Khammam: Despite the government requests and police appeal, still many people are taking to the streets and gathering in large numbers near ration, commodities shops and vegetables markets.

They are not even observing social distance and wearing masks in Khammam and Kothagudem towns. Police is facing difficulty in preventing people from coming out of their houses.

On Saturday, hundreds of people had gathered at the vegetable market near DRDA office without following any precautions. It seems that the people are interested to come out on one or other pretext though the district administration led by District Collector RV Karnan made arrangements for door delivery of essential commodities from supermarkets.

People were seen standing in long queues at supermarkets without maintaining at least three feet distance and not wearing masks or gloves in Khammam town.

In Kothagudem town also, despite the district administration providing vegetables to the people at their door steps by arranging mobile vans, but people are preferring to come out and purchasing vegetables on streets in groups. Three coronavirus positive cases were registered in Kothagudem town.

Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles loaded with chilly were stranded at the Khammam market yard. Farmers lamented that they don't have place to keep the mirchi in their houses and cold store owners are saying that there is no place in their stores'.

After coming to know this, District Collector RV Karan instructed the officials to conduct surprise raids on cold storages and find out if there is place to keep the farmers' produce.