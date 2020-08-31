Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar gives 50,000 for brain surgery of 10-yr-old

Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar turned Samaritan as he donated Rs 50,000 to a ten-year-old girl suffering with a clot in the brain.



According to sources, Marasakatla Aranya Sri, the ten-year-old girl of 18 division in Khammam town has been suffering with a brain clot. Her parents are very poor.

Doctors advised her to remove get the clot removed by getting an operation done, but her parents being poor, in a distressed condition approached the Minister expressing their woes before him. After hearing their woes, the minister assured them to donate Rs 50,000 from his pocket and gave the same to her parents on Sunday.