Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar urges people not to get panic

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar urged the people not to get panic in the wake of first case of corona positive registered in Khammam district. Speaking with the media along with District Collector RV Karnan and Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, the Minister appealed the people of the district to cooperate with the district officials in preventing coronavirus. He informed that a man from the district, who returned from Delhi, was tested positive of corona on Monday and was admitted in Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. 12 people, who were in contact with him, had got negative report, he added.



Ajay Kumar told the people not to come out of their houses unnecessarily and appealed to the media not to telecast and publish rumours and not to create panic among the public.

District Collector RV Karnan said as many as 19 teams are surveying in Pedda Tanda, as a resident of this area has corona disease. The officers are identifying the people, who were contact with him and taking the details. He informed to the people that the shops of essential commodities will be open from 6 am to 11 am only. The district administration has made all precautions in the district to prevent the spread of coronavirus and set up 400- bed isolation and 720-bed quarantine centres in the district.

Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal warned the vehicles will be seized if anyone comes out without a valid reason during the lockdown period.