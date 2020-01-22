Khammam sees above 80% voter turnout in municipal elections

Khammam: Barring a few stray incidents, the polling process for municipal elections passed off peacefully in erstwhile Khammam district on Wednesday. Police resorted to mild lathi-charge on New Democracy Party workers in Yellandu town. In some places, heated arguments took place and political party leaders pushed them each other in Sathupally, Wyra and Yellandu areas. On the day, the elections were held for five municipalities i.e., Kothagudem, Wyra, Yellandu, Sathupally and Madhira in both the districts. While a total of 305 candidates contested in Kothagudem and Yellandu municipalities, 196 candidates in fray for polls for Sathupally, Wyra and Madhira municipalities.



Police resorted to mild lathi charge on New Democracy party workers who were agitating at the Jagadamba Centre in Yellandu against the alleged distribution of money to voters. Some of the agitators suffered minor injuries. Police took the protestors into custody and shifted them to police stations in the area.

In another incident in Sathupally, the leaders of opposition parties entered into an argument with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders accusing them of distributing money in wards. A heated argument ensued between the party leaders. However, the alert police dispersed them.

In Wyra, the Congress party leaders and supports raised objection to ruling party MLA Ramulu Naik entering the polling booth with his followers. Police seized 1.90 lakh from M Nageswara Rao and also seized Innova car of Venkat Goud, a ruling party rebel in Yellandu and registered cases against them.





Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and his wife Nandini cast their votes in Ward 9 of Madhira municipality. District Collector of Bhadradri-Kothagudem Rajat Kumar Saini cast his vote at the Chunchupalli polling station.

According to official sources, a total of 1,56,153 eligible voters have been identified in five municipalities. While the voting percentage in Kothagudem stood at 76.47 with 45,605 voters of the total 59,641 voters casting their votes, the voting percentage in Wyra stood at 86.46, Madhira 82.55 and Sathupally 81.10.