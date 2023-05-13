Live
Khammam: SVM students shine in Class 12 CBSE exams
Highlights
SVM Public Schoolstudents performed extremely well in CBSE 12 examinations, of which results were announced on Friday, informed school management.
Khammam : SVM Public Schoolstudents performed extremely well in CBSE 12 examinations, of which results were announced on Friday, informed school management.
The school informed that student K Vennela, V Naveen scored 472 makrs and M Jevan Raj 467, Sai Manogna 441, V Harshith 438, P Sumanth 433, CH Jaswanth 428, N Harika 425, CH Ganesh 420, Janani 419, Dhanush 415 and others got good marks. They said, the students around 11 members scored 400 marks in this examinations and 100% passed. Management, principal M Prasad congratulated the successful students.
