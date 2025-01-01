Khammam to see major devpt initiatives: Minister Tummala

Khammam: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao expressed gratitude for the support of Khammam residents throughout his 40-year political career, vowing to repay their trust with accelerated development initiatives.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the minister announced several projects set to transform the district in 2025. “A synthetic stadium will be built on ten acres near Khammam Medical College, and a sculpture park is planned at Lakaram Tankbund. A ropeway to Khammam Fort and a forest park in Velugumatla will also be constructed,” he said.

The Sitarama project will be expedited, and efforts are underway to establish Khammam as an education hub, with the foundation stone for Khammam Medical College to be laid in January, informed Tummala.

“Kothagudem Engineering College is set to be developed into a mining university and state-integrated schools are being planned.”

He said that an underground drainage system and a concrete wall are being constructed to prevent floods in the Munneru area in Khammam city. Similarly, the foundation stone for the Manchukonda lift irrigation project in Raghunathapalem mandal is going to be laid on Sankranti day.

The minister also emphasized developing the Godavari waterway from Kaleshwaram to Polavaram, enabling low-cost goods transport.

“A letter has been sent to the Centre for approval of a new airport at Kothagudem and plans for a railway line from Pandurangapuram to Sarapaka are being pursued to establish Bhadrachalam as the Ayodhya of the South,” he said.

As a new year gift, Rythu Bharosa aid will be distributed to farmers in January.