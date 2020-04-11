Khammam: TRS leader RJC Krishna distributes essential commodities among needy

Khammam: Former Agricultural Marketing Committee Chairman and TRS leader RJC Krishna has distributed essential commodities to the needy at Gandhi Chowk here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna appealed to the people to follow the lockdown rules and not to venture out of their houses as the TRS government is giving all facilities to them during the lockdown.

He distributed essential commodities to nearly 300 families. Later, he also distributed food packets.

Corporation Mayor Dr Papalal, Vasavi Seva Samithi representative Mellachuruv Venkateswara Rao, Corporator R Ramadevi and others were present on the occasion.