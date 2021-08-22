Khammam: Unique Rakhis for agitating farmers

Khammam: Women folk in the rural areas have been witnessing sporadic protests against the recently enacted agriculture laws by parliament which has taken to a new way of expressing their solidarity with the agitating farmers.

Women farmers as well as women members of farmers' families in Wyra mandal in Khammam district have chosen to tie Rakhis to the farmers in a unique way on the Raksha Bandhan. Women have already been joining the farmers in their protests whenever a call is given.

In the mandal headquarters of Wyra, they are making Rakhis of different types. They are using rice, wheat, cotton, and pluses to give them an ethnic touch. They said they would tie the Rakhis to the farmers to boost their morale.

A woman farmer Bonthu Samatha has expressed anguish that despite the farmers' protests in New Delhi since November 26 last, the government has not responded to their concerns.

It showed how much the BJP government was interested on the welfare of farmers, she criticised. Other women members joining the initiative joined the chorus.

"We are tying Rakhis to our farmer brothers who are waging a relentless stir against the bills and supporting their cause through this programme," they added.