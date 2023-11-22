Khammam: Youths join Congress

Palair (Khammam): A large number of youths from different parties in Khammam rural mandal joined the Congress party under the leadership of Tumburi Dayakar Reddy on Tuesday.

The members were welcomed by Dayakar Reddy and urged to support the Congress party’s candidate Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in the upcoming elections.

Expressing confidence in the party’s victory, he said, “The youth joined Congress because of our manifesto and youth declaration.”