Live
- Sam Altman returns as CEO of OpenAI, Greg Brockman also joins back
- YV Subba Reddy, Gudivada Amarnath visits students injured in road accident at Vizag
- Khammam: Youths join Congress
- Cong surges across Jadcherla
- 240 years ago: Human flights with balloons
- Akshaya Navami 2023: Date, History and Meaning
- Revanth adds cheer to local Cong camp
- ‘Bhale Vadivi Basu’ actress Vichitra comments on casting couch in TFI; audience feel it is Balakrishna!
- Aadikeshava is a proper commercial film: Vaisshnav Tej
- Varsity teacher posts: Candidates seek deadline extension
Just In
Khammam: Youths join Congress
Highlights
A large number of youths from different parties in Khammam rural mandal joined the Congress party under the leadership of TumburiDayakar Reddy on Tuesday.
Palair (Khammam): A large number of youths from different parties in Khammam rural mandal joined the Congress party under the leadership of Tumburi Dayakar Reddy on Tuesday.
The members were welcomed by Dayakar Reddy and urged to support the Congress party’s candidate Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in the upcoming elections.
Expressing confidence in the party’s victory, he said, “The youth joined Congress because of our manifesto and youth declaration.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS