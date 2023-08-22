Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik decides on final decision…

Hyderabad : BRS Party Khanapur MLA Ajmira Rekha Naik joining Congress has almost paved the way. The MLA moved to tears after not getting a ticket from the ruling party.



She commented with emotion that the people of the constituency will not cheat her, and they will always support her. After being denied the BRS ticket, she prepared to contest on behalf of the Congress party.



MLA Rekha Naik, who applied for the Khanapur ticket to the Congress party, sent the application to Gandhi Bhavan with her PA to examine her candidature.



BRS MLA's application for Congress ticket has become a topic of discussion across the state.



Meanwhile, Rekha Naik has won as MLA from Khanapur in 2014 and 2018 on BRS ticket. She was hoping to get a ministerial post in ST quota after winning the previous assembly elections.



However, she did not get the minister's post. This time she also expressed surprise that she did not get the party ticket. In this order, Rekha Naik vowed to show her strength in Khanapur and take revenge on BRS.

Earlier in the day, the miffed Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik claimed that she was sidelined by the party. She said the party high command would be forced to give minister berth if she wins for the third term which they don’t like.



BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister KCR on Monday reacted to the absence of her name in the list of party candidates.

Khanapur candidate announced by the party alleged that Johnson Naik is not the real ST. She indirectly challenged the party leadership by saying that she will show her strength in Khanapur.

She made strong comments that the posts are being given to the top castes in the party and the government.

It is known that the BRS party has released the list of candidates who will contest on behalf of the party in the upcoming assembly elections.

The sitting MLAs and aspirants who did not find a place in this list are expressing their dissatisfaction. The Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik is speaking contemptuously against the party.

It is being spread that the MLA will join the Congress after not getting the ticket. To give more impetus to this, Rekha Naik's husband covered himself with the Congress scarf on Monday evening.

On Tuesday morning, MLA Rekha Naik responded that she will contact the people of the constituency and her followers and announce the future action.