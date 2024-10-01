Kharif Season: TGSPDCL to meet surge in power demand

Hyderabad: TGSPDCL (Southern Power Distribution Company Limited) is geared up to supply adequate power supply to the agriculture sector in the kharif season. Chairman and managing director Musharraf Farooqi has ordered the district operation wing officials to be constantly vigilant in view of the increasing power demand in the current kharif season in the state.

The CMD held a video conference with the superintending engineers and chief engineers on power supply and demand for agricultural needs.

The CMD said that the paddy cultivation will be the highest ever in the current farming season, and hence it required a huge power supply to meet the demand.

The maximum power demand in the kharif season last year was 9,862 megawatts in South Telangana Power Transmission Corporation. This time, it has already reached 9,910 megawatts. By the end of this season, the maximum demand is likely to be over 10,000 megawatts.

In view of the possibility of a significant increase in power demand by the end of this season, the chairman has asked the officials to check the power load on the feeders and power transformers and ensure that there are no supply problems to the farmers.