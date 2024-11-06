Live
- Assembly Secretary, TGSLA file appeals challenging single judge order
- EAM Jaishankar says US to be more isolationist irrespective of who wins election
- Trump ahead with 120 electoral votes, Harris at 99
- Man held for selling adulterated chilli powder
- Congress obstructing quota for women in teaching jobs
- Tirupati: Two youth held for attacking schoolgirl
- When is 2024 Prez poll result expected?
- Samsung tops smartphone mkt by value
- Banks told to be liberal in loan disbursement
- India takes big step to host 2036 Olympics
Just In
Kin of deceased 6-yr-old stage protest
Highlights
Mild tension prevailed at Hayathnagar Zilla Parishad school on Tuesday as the family members of a six-year-old boy who died after an iron gate fell on him staged a protest and demanded justice for the family of the deceased.
The boy's parents and other relatives staged a sit-in in front of the school along with Hayathnagar corporator Jeevan Reddy and members of the Students Federation of India (SFI).
The protesters urged that the headmaster of the school take responsibility for the death of the boy and demanded Rs 20 lakh as compensation for his family.
