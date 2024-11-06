Kin of deceased 6-yr-old stage protest

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Hayathnagar Zilla Parishad school on Tuesday as the family members of a six-year-old boy who died after an iron gate fell on him staged a protest and demanded justice for the family of the deceased.

The boy's parents and other relatives staged a sit-in in front of the school along with Hayathnagar corporator Jeevan Reddy and members of the Students Federation of India (SFI).

The protesters urged that the headmaster of the school take responsibility for the death of the boy and demanded Rs 20 lakh as compensation for his family.