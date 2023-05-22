Kiran Rijiju gone; but collegium ghost still haunts!

If you thought that with the one to one ministries swapping between Kiran Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal, the fire fighting with regard to the contentious issue of the Collegium system of appointment/promotion of judges in the High Courts and the Supreme Court has been given a decent burial, then you are wrong. In fact, the war of attrition has now entered in its second phase, which is likely to be fought more fiercely in the days to come.



The unique system of Collegium which exists only in our country is opaque, non-transparent and conducive to promote nepotism, favouritism and corruption.

It is ironical that the Collegium system which gives à big handle to the Supreme Court without being accountable to any authority, has been practically devised and used in an arbitrary manner by the moghuls of the apex court in crass disregard to the parliament which had earlier passed a law governing the Judges’ appointments to High Courts and the Supreme Court. Obviously, the parliament enacted law was a balanced judicial exercise giving due representation to the government of the day, judiciary and the opposition parties in the selection process of the Judges in the higher echelon.

Kiran Rijiju on more than one occasion had come out in open criticising the Collegium system followed by the higher judiciary, arbitrariness and at times affront to the vital matters of national security. This was not to the liking of Milords which perhaps resulted into browbeating and at times, passing unsavoury remarks against the government functionaries by the highest court.

In an ideal democratic set up all the three pillars of democracy, namely, legislature, executive and judiciary ought to act in tandem with each other. While retaining their Constitutional autonomy, these pillars must acquire and practice the fine art of healthy coordination and maintaining harmony among themselves.

Indeed, this is not at all easy. Institutional and at times, personal ego overtake the balancing act which ultimately results in to either washing the dirty linen in public or vengeful mindset against the other pillars. Such a situation is certainly not good for the health of a democracy. Hope, the new incumbent with his bureaucratic experience as an IAS officer, will be able to do the tight rope walking successfully.

MEGHWAL NEW LAW MINISTER

In a minor reshuffle, the prime minister Narendra Modi struck a major change. Kiran Rijiju, the Union State Minister for Law and Justice has swapped his portfolio with Arjun Ram Meghwal.

On May 18 both the incumbents took charge of their new ministries. Rijiju now holds the ministry of Earth and Science which was so far held by Meghwal.

Meghwal, a retired IAS officer hails from Rajasthan and has sufficient clout over Dalit communities.