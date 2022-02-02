Kis Ka Saath, Kis Ka Vikas?

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday rolled out his political agenda for the next general election. He said he would take up a massive programme to create awareness among the people about how the BJP government at the Centre had miserably failed during the last eight years in governing and how it was trying to usurp the powers of State governments.

At a press conference to give his reaction on the Union Budget-2022, KCR said the concept of federal structure was never followed from the time of Nehru to Modi. "In fact, Modi is very short-sighted and narrow-minded". They must explain if they have accepted crypto currency officially. How can they do that?" he questioned.

KCR felt that there was an urgent need for a new Constitution. It is my proposal and will work in that direction so that federalism would exist in the country. It would also ensure 'Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas'. "Right now, no one knows whose Saath the BJP was and working for whose Vikas," he said.

The country has everything that is required to become a major power in the world 'except brain' at the helm. He said he would showcase the growth and development of Telangana to the country and will try to bring awareness among the countrymen. "BJP is trying to rake up religious feelings and divide the people. There is no point in telling anything to Modi. It is just like 'rain falling on a bull'", KCR quipped.

Replying to a spate of questions, KCR said he had fulfilled the responsibility in Telangana and will now strive to bring change in the country. "Modi became the PM while he was the CM. I am not ambitious like him and not in the race. I want to awaken the youth and work with them. India had always responded whenever required and the time for another such response has come and people will act, react, accordingly," he said.

While calling Federal Front a 'useless dhanda', he said he would soon hold a meeting of retired IAS officers and other intellectuals in Hyderabad to discuss his vision. "Naya Soch, Naya Vichar, Naya Samvidhan," will be TRS slogan, he said.

He predicted that the BJP bubble would burst soon as it would lose elections in Punjab and UP. It will suffer a major setback in North, KCR said, adding that these elections cannot be called as semi-finals.

The TRS chief has also ruled out the possibility of early elections in Telangana. His party will announce candidates six months ahead of the polls and will win 95-105 seats. "We have a fantastic mantra to win the elections," he added.

He strongly opposed 'one nation - one registration' saying that it was sugar-coated tablet. "The proposal to transfer IAS officers for Central deputation without consent of the States and the proposal to link rivers is an attempt to usurp the powers of the State," he said.