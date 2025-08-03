Kisan Cong calls for success of Janahita padayatra

Adilabad: Under the leadership of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC Secretary Meenakshi Natarajan, and in-charge of Telangana political affairs, the Janahita Padayatra is being organised on Sunday in Khanapur. The march will begin at 3:30 pm from Badankurthi in Khanapur Mandal, within the Khanapur Assembly constituency.

“Therefore, Congress leaders, workers, and members from Youth Congress, Kisan Congress, INTUC, NSUI, Block Congress across Adilabad district are requested to attend in large numbers and make the Padayatra a grand success,” said Telangana Kisan Congress General Secretary Boranchu Srikanth Reddy, in a statement here on Saturday.