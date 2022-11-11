Kisan Morcha: KCR blindly opposing PM Modi

Bhadrachalam: BJP Kisan Morcha state president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was a visionary leader and pro-farmer.

Addressing a state-level Kisan Morcha training programme here, Sridhar Reddy explained the various agricultural initiatives and programmes undertaken by the Modi government, hugely benefiting farmers all over the country. He called upon the Morcha leaders to popularise them among the farmers. He condemned opposition party leaders comments on PM Modi and his policies. He said the opposition leaders failed to prove any failure of the welfare schemes by the Central government.

He criticised the TRS government for wantonly opposing the Centre's policies his deriving political mileage. He termed CM KCR as anti-farmer and his schemes were proving to be a headache for the farming community as a whole. He cited the example of how the state government failed to implement Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) scheme in the state. It showed how much KCR was interested in the welfare of farmers, he flayed.

The Morcha leader said the KCR government also failed to implement Rs1 lakh crop loan waiver scheme in the state. He said the farmers were facing several problems with Dharani portal. He urged the cadres to fight against the government till the farmers got justice in the State.

Kondapalli said PM Modi on Saturday would launch Ramagundam fertiliser factory for benefiting the farmers. He said the NDA government spent huge funds for resuming the factory.

BJP National Kisan Morcha Secretariat member Goli Madhusudhan Reddy, Anjannan Yadav, S Krishna Reddy, Tirupathi Reddy, CH Ramesh, Goverdhan Reddy, Narasimha Reddy, Niranjan Reddy, and others participated in the meeting.