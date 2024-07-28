Kishan, Bandi failed to secure Central funds for State: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar criticised Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, stating that they have been ineffective in securing benefits for the State. He demanded that Kishan Reddy, as the MP from Secunderabad, demonstrate his commitment to Hyderabad by obtaining funds from the central government for the city’s development.

Speaking to the media at the Assembly Media Point, Prabhakar questioned Kishan Reddy’s contributions to Hyderabad during his tenure as the Union Tourism Minister. He criticised the Center for not allocating funds for Hyderabad’s development and accused it of undermining the state government’s vision. Prabhakar stated that the state government had communicated its requirements to the central government before the budget preparation but received no support. He questioned the Centre’s rationale for allocating funds for the Ganga rejuvenation project while neglecting the development of the Musi River in Hyderabad.

The Minister defended Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s decision to skip the NITI Aayog meeting, stating that it was a protest against the injustice meted out to the state in the central budget. He highlighted the significant losses incurred due to a breach in the barrage near Tummadi Hatti and mentioned that the NDSA had declared it impossible to pump water at Medigadda.

Prabhakar expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for allocating Rs 10,000 crores for Hyderabad’s development in the state budget. He also acknowledged the government’s financial support to GHMC, the Water Board, and the Metro Rail.