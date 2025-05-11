Kishan performs puja, seeks divine blessings for defeating terrorism

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy urged the public to organise special prayers and rallies in support of Indian soldiers engaged in combat. After conducting a special puja at the Kanakadurga Ammavari Temple in Basheerbagh on Saturday, he expressed his wishes for divine blessings for the soldiers fighting with courage and strength to eradicate terrorism.

During this event, Kishan Reddy emphasised the need for society to unite in solidarity with the Indian soldiers who are sacrificing their lives for the security of the nation.

He condemned the recent brutal killing of 26 innocent civilians by Pakistani terrorists in the Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that Pakistan has consistently disturbed peace in India and attempted to undermine the nation’s integrity. He recalled past atrocities in locations such as Lumbini Park, Gokul Chat, and Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad, highlighting how the Indian Army, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, bravely responded by destroying nine terrorist training camps in Pakistan as a lesson to those who threaten India. Kishan Reddy pointed out that while Pakistan continues to attack innocent civilians, the Indian Army is taking decisive and fearless steps to counter these threats.

He called on the 140 crore people of India to unite, regardless of caste, religion, language, or region, in support of the soldiers. He made a special appeal to the people of the Telugu states, encouraging them to perform special prayers for the protection of Indian soldiers in temples across every village, mandal, and district.

Additionally, he called for rallies in every village to show support for the soldiers who are willing to sacrifice their lives for the country and to bolster their confidence. Kishan Reddy insisted that collective solidarity rallies should be organised for the security of the nation and the morale of the soldiers, emphasising that public support is crucial in providing mental strength to those fighting for India.