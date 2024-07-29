Kishan Reddy expresses shock

Hyderabad: Expressing shock over the death of a Secunderabad resident in Delhi flooding, Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday assured all help to the family of Tania Soni (25), a resident of Secunderabad who died in a flooding incident at an IAS Coaching Centre in Delhi. The Union minister spoke to Vijay Kumar, father of Tania Soni and expressed his condolences and assured to extend support in bringing the body of the deceased to Hyderabad. Kishan Reddy instructed his office in Delhi to be in touch with the Delhi police and other officials to expedite all pending formalities to bring the mortal remains of the deceased to Secunderabad.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also spoke to the Resident Commissioner in Delhi and instructed him to coordinate and see that the body was shifted to Hyderabad or Bihar wherever her parents want. The Resident Commissioner informed the CM that they want the body to be taken to Bihar.