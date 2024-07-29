  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kishan Reddy expresses shock

G Kishan Reddy
x

G Kishan Reddy

Highlights

CM assures all help

Hyderabad: Expressing shock over the death of a Secunderabad resident in Delhi flooding, Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday assured all help to the family of Tania Soni (25), a resident of Secunderabad who died in a flooding incident at an IAS Coaching Centre in Delhi. The Union minister spoke to Vijay Kumar, father of Tania Soni and expressed his condolences and assured to extend support in bringing the body of the deceased to Hyderabad. Kishan Reddy instructed his office in Delhi to be in touch with the Delhi police and other officials to expedite all pending formalities to bring the mortal remains of the deceased to Secunderabad.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also spoke to the Resident Commissioner in Delhi and instructed him to coordinate and see that the body was shifted to Hyderabad or Bihar wherever her parents want. The Resident Commissioner informed the CM that they want the body to be taken to Bihar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X