Kishan Reddy highlights GSI’s role in nation bldg

Hyderabad/ Jaipur: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy addressed the 175th Foundation Day of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), lauding its historic contributions and outlining its pivotal role in India’s future development. Established in 1851, GSI has played an instrumental role in identifying key minerals such as coal and iron ore, which have fueled industrial growth and national infrastructure.

Kishan Reddy emphasised the transformation of India’s domestic industry from a modest Rs 58 crore in 1947 to Rs 1.2 lakh crore today. He projected GSI as a cornerstone in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047, especially amid rising global demand for critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earths—essential for clean energy and net-zero goals. Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Reform, Perform, Transform” mantra, Reddy highlighted policy reforms including the National Mineral Policy, amendments to the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act, and the launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission. These initiatives aim to boost transparency and investor confidence, with over 500 mines auctioned and 34 critical mineral blocks allocated.

The Minister also noted a 160% growth in mineral extraction over the past decade and India’s efforts to lease mines abroad. He stressed the need for GSI to upgrade technologically to compete globally and to adopt sustainable practices in mineral exploration.