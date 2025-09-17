Kishan Reddy highlights India’s strategic push in critical minerals

Hyderabad: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy underscored India’s ambitious roadmap for critical mineral development under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM). The event, organized by the Ministry of Mines, at T-Hub on Tuesday, marked the inauguration of a new ‘Center of Excellence’ aimed at accelerating research and innovation in the sector.

Minister Reddy emphasized Hyderabad’s growing stature as a hub of creativity, science, and technology, noting its conducive environment for research and entrepreneurship. “Hyderabad is not just a city of ideas—it’s a launchpad for innovation,” he remarked.

Reflecting on the past decade, Reddy credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for instilling a scientific outlook across sectors. He noted that NCMM was born from this vision, especially in response to global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions that have heightened the need for indigenous expertise.

With demand for EV batteries and renewable energy technologies expected to triple by 2030, Reddy stressed the urgency of expanding research in critical minerals. “We’ve already established Centers of Excellence at four IITs and three research labs. These institutions will be instrumental in shaping India’s self-reliant future,” he said.

The minister celebrated India’s record-breaking achievements in coal production and transportation, including crossing the historic 1 billion tonne mark. He announced upcoming auctions for underground coal gasification blocks and offshore mineral blocks—initiatives aimed at boosting private sector participation and accelerating exploration.

The sixth tranche of critical mineral auctions was launched during the seminar, covering 23 blocks. Notably, states like Telangana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal are participating for the first time.

Reddy concluded with a call to action, invoking Prime Minister Modi’s expanded slogan: “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan.” He urged the Centers of Excellence to strive toward fulfilling India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, with critical minerals playing a pivotal role.

To honor the contributions of mine workers, Reddy announced a Rs 1 crore insurance coverage for coal miners, reinforcing the government’s commitment to safety and dignity in the sector.