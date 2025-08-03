Kishan Reddy lashes out at Cong on BC reservations

Hyderabad: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deposited Rs 2,000 crore into the accounts of 10 crore farmers through the PM Kisan Samman Yojana. While addressing the OBC Morcha protest programme at Dharna Chowk on Saturday, he criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for making irrelevant comments.

He said the Chief Minister referred to the Prime Minister as a “converted BC.” He questioned how the BC community, which joins the BCs, could be considered a converted BC, noting that in 1971, Lambada joined the STs. He emphasised that mere words do not equate to heroism or greatness, adding that people are not inclined to forgive those who mislead them. He stated, “People are observing all parties and leaders. This is why you received a clear message in the last parliamentary elections; out of every 100 voters who arrived at the polling station, 37 wanted the saffron flag to fly in Telangana. Revanth Reddy needs to understand this.”

Kishan Reddy criticised the Congress party for its pre-election promise during the Kamareddy Declaration to provide 42% reservation for BCs within 100 days of coming to power. He stated that even after two years, the issue of BC reservations remains unresolved, and Congress is attempting to shift the blame onto the BJP-led central government due to its incompetence.

He further said that the 42% reservation proposed by the Congress party is not beneficial for BCs, but rather serves Muslim interests for political and electoral gains. He highlighted that Telangana had implemented 34% reservation in local body elections under previous BRS governance and criticised CM KCR for attempting to push for 12% religious reservations for Muslims, stating that this is not truly for their benefit. Reddy pointed out that KCR has reduced BC reservations from 34% to 23%. He asked Revanth Reddy if the 34% reservation for BCs has increased or decreased, emphasising the lack of progress. He noted that if 10% is deducted from the proposed 42% reservation for Muslims, only 32% remains for BCs. He warned that the benefits being touted are 2% less than previous reservations for BCs, that the law is detrimental, not advantageous, for them.

Kishan Reddy called on the Congress party to act sincerely and implement the full 42% reservation for BCs. He warned that if there are attempts to deceive the community, they will not stay silent. On behalf of the BJP, he stated that it is unfair to allocate 32% reservation while undermining the backwards classes (BCs). “As you have announced, 42% reservation should be granted,” he insisted. He accused Congress leaders of spreading false propaganda and attempting to gain attention by going to Delhi for protests. Reddy asserted that the BJP demands that the promised 42% reservation for BCs be implemented. He highlighted the BJP’s achievements, stating that the party has had a BC as Prime Minister for 11 consecutive years since independence. He emphasised that the BJP legally granted constitutional status to the BC Commission, empowering it significantly, and has appointed 28 BCs as ministers in the central government. He challenged the Congress party, asking if it has ever appointed a BC as Prime Minister or Chief Minister while governing the country and the state since independence. He criticised their inability to elevate BCs to such positions despite numerous opportunities, stating, “The Congress party has no moral right to criticise the BJP.” He pointed out that the British conducted a caste census before independence.