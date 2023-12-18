Kishan Reddy organises ‘Maha Padi Pujotsavam’

Hyderabad: The 23rd ‘Maha Padi Pujotsavam’ of Swami Ayyappa was held grandly at Keshav Memorial College, Narayanguda, by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, he requested the Kerala government to provide minimum facilities in Ayyappaswamy Sannidhanam at Sabarimala. Reddy expressed displeasure at the way devotees from the Telugu States are facing severe difficulties due to a lack of proper arrangements.

Earlier, he wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to provide facilities to the devotees and said the Centre will fully cooperate in providing minimum facilities at Ayyappaswamy Sannidhanam. He called for special steps and deployment of the State machinery as soon as possible and take appropriate measures.

Earlier, Reddy and his spouse Kavya anointed Ayyappa’s idol with Panchamrutas. ‘Shodashopacharas’ were performed for the deity on Padunettambadi. The area resounded with chants of devotees on Ayyappa Diksha, bhajans and songs.

The devotees were impressed by songs by singer Jadala Ramesh. The puja programme wasw conducted by Guruswami Atreyacharya. Bhajans, orchestra and dances by artists dressed up as deities added to the spiritual splendour pervading the area. Reddy said the Maha Padipujotsavam was organised with Ayyappa Swamy blessings for the last 23 years. He wished that Ayyappa’s mercy be always on Telugus and Telangana.

‘Naivedyam’ was offered to the deities; ‘Anna Prasada’ was served to the devotees by the minister couple. They took their blessings. A large number of Ayyappa swamys and devotees across the city along with the Secunderabad Parliament segment participated in the Padipujotsavam.

BJP OBC national president and MP Dr K Laxman, MP Bandi Sanjay, former MP Konda Vishwaswar Reddy couple, ex-Minister Eatala Rajender and BJP national vice president D K Aruna, ex-MLAs Chintala, Raghunandan, Mahila Morcha State president Geethamurthy, corporators, local leaders were present.

Deaths condoled Meanwhile, the Union minister expressed shock over the death of three Telangana residents in a road accident in Tamil Nadu on a tour for Ayyappa darshan.