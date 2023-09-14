Kishan Reddy says Telangana elections will be held as per schedule

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that the Telangana elections will be held as per the schedule and there was no link between the State elections and simultaneous elections.

The Union Minister made these comments, while replying to a question in a press conference here on Thursday. The Minister clarified on the speculations that the Telangana elections may be postponed till May 2024 because of the simultaneous elections and president’s rule may be imposed in the State till then. Kishan Reddy said that the Centre has formed a committee headed by a former President of India and a legal expert Ramnath Kovind. The committee will deliberate on the One Nation One Election (ONOE) and it will consume a lot of time to come out with report. There is no link between the Telangana election and the ONOE and the polls would be held as per schedule.

The Minister supported the ONOE stating that elections at regular intervals was hampering the development. He said that election is not the only solution for the political parties. The intellectuals should come forward and give their valuable suggestions, he said.

Replying to another question, Kishan Reddy said that the BRS and Congress will join hands in future. Ruling out any understanding with the BRS, the BJP leader said that his party will not have an alliance with any party which is having an understanding with the Majlis party.

On the allegations of now allowing the Congress to hold their meeting in the city, Kishan Reddy said that the Central government has been celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. “Let the Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have meetings everyday in Hyderabad, we don’t have any objection,” said Kishan Reddy.

Regarding the release of the list of the candidates, Kishan Reddy said, “Don’t know which fool has released the list. The party discusses and sends to the BJP high command and the Central Parliament Board will decide about the candidature and finally announce the list.”