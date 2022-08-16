Kishan Reddy slams CM KCR for not attending Guv's 'At Home' event

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP leader Kishan Reddy criticised that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Reddy is insulting the Governor and system by not following the traditions. Speaking to the media, Minister Kishan Reddy stated persons are not permanent in society but systems are permanent. He further added that KCR will be here today but will be gone tomorrow but the systems will remain forever.

Minister stated that systems and traditions should be respected in a democratic system. Kishan Reddy made these statements after CM KCR skipped the 'At Home' ceremony that took place at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day.