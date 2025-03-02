Kishan slams Revanth’s remarks, dubs them baseless

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy lashed out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for remarks against him and the BJP, accusing of not fulfilling promises to the people of Telangana.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Kishan Reddy emphasised that these allegations were irresponsible and baseless. He denied any wrongdoing in the sanctioning of projects and the allocation of funds. He said the BJP does not engage in politics, only to win or provoke, "Our primary goal is the development of the country and the State."

Kishan Reddy pointed out that in Hyderabad, where out of 150 corporations allotted to BCs (Backward Classes), 50 per cent of the seats were won by non-BCs. He asserted that the BJP would advocate for the rights of these demographics based on population representation.

He said CM Revanth's comments exposes his inexperience and listed out various projects aimed at developing Telangana. He noted that he strove for the implementation of several central projects over the last 10 years. Despite this, some have faced hurdles due to a lack of cooperation from the State government. He cited examples like crop insurance and Ayushman Bharat.

Kishan Reddy responded to the claims made by the Congress party, saying they have failed to implement six core promises and 320 sub-promises within 100 days and 14 months.

He criticized their tactics of making false accusations to distract the public attention from their shortcomings. He also suggested that internal conflicts within the Congress party, as well as dissatisfaction with the CM, were evident in Revanth's statements. People would not heed CM Revanth’s words, given the unfulfilled promises of his government.

He asserted that mere loud declarations would not solve issues. People have seen the BJP's efforts in Telangana over the last ten years. Kishan Reddy explained projects worth Rs 10 lakh crores at the RTC Kalyana Mandapam and Pingali Bhavan.

Terming CM Revanth's comments derogatory, he warned that these accusations reflect poorly on the Congress leadership. Kishan Reddy Stated his commitment to Telangana's development and the importance of transparency regarding national highways, railway projects, and infrastructure development. He affirmed that his priority is to push for key industrial projects, including textile parks, and that he would not be deterred by unfounded accusations. Kishan Reddy recalled his efforts in getting the Regional Ring Road project sanctioned and writing several letters to the then chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao. He has requested the State government to provide 50 per cent of the land acquisition several times. He has also written a letter to CM Revanth. He said the State government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the ring road. It will be sanctioned soon. Kishan Reddy said he does not require CM Revanth's certificate and that people's certificate is enough for him.