KITS college student receives Google scholarship

Karimnagar: Kallam Pratibha, a student of Kamala Institute of Technology and Science, Singapore, has been selected for the Google Certification Scholarship Programme.

On Wednesday, Telangana IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao participated in the "Corporate MoU (Memorandum of Agreement) Exchange and College Management Meet" programme organized by Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) at Hyderabad Telangana Hub.

Prathibha, a third year computer science and engineering student of Kamala Institute of Technology and Science, has qualified for Google certification by demonstrating her skills in the "Google Certification Scholarship Programme" eligibility test conducted by Google, a leading multinational IT company Google. Minister KTR presented Google Scholarship Program Selection Certificate to Prathibha.

Speaking on this occasion,The Minister congratulated the Prathibha and KITS Singapore College for qualifying for this Google Certification Scholarship program from an engineering college in rural areas.

KITS Singapore College Executive Director Voditala Indranil and KITS Singapore College Placement Officer Dr. K Vijayalakshmi attended the program. College Placement Officer K.Vijayalakshmi and Task Distic Relationship Manager Ganga Prasad informed on this occasion that while many engineering college students participated in this Google Certification Scholarship Program eligibility test, only Kits Singapore College student Kallam Pratibha from Karimnagar District qualified.