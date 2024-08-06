KITS faculty awarded doctorate

Karimnagar: A senior Assistant Professor, A Johnson, working at Kamala Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS), Singapur in the Department of Mechanical Engineering was awarded a doctorate degree by Osmania University.

He did research on the topic “Design Development and Testing of a Bio-Inspired Robot with Caterpillar Locomotion for Pipe line Inspection” under the supervision of DLRL Scientist-F, Dr. P. Rajendran and a senior professor Sriram Venkatesh of the OU Mechanical Department.

Professor Johnson has been serving as an Assistant Professor at KITS Singapur since 2006. As part of his research, many research papers written by him have been published in leading national and international journals.