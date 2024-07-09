Know Your MLA: A beacon of leadership and service

Miryalaguda: Bathula Laxma Reddy, popularly known as BLR, stands as a distinguished figure in Nalgonda district politics, whose unwavering dedication to community development has left a significant imprint on Miryalaguda. Born in 1969 in Miryalaguda, BLR’s journey from the transport industry to becoming an influential leader in the Congress party is a testament to his commitment and service to the people.

Before venturing into politics, BLR made his mark in the transport industry, where he showcased exceptional logistics coordination skills. His transition into politics began in 2004 when he joined the INC, driven by a passion for public service and community upliftment. His active involvement and steadfast dedication to the party’s growth earned him respect and recognition within political circles.

BLR’s political career is marked by his appointment as the floor leader, reflecting his profound connection with Miryalaguda’s progress and development. His leadership is characterised by a hands-on approach, participating in various community programs and initiatives that foster unity and well-being. From engaging in religious events to providing healthcare assistance, BLR’s initiatives have significantly impacted the lives of the people in his constituency.

Throughout his career, BLR has exemplified a strong commitment to public service. His efforts during the challenging times of the pandemic, alongside his continuous support for healthcare and cultural activities, have solidified his reputation as a leader who prioritises the well-being of his community. His initiatives are not just limited to immediate relief but extend to long-term developmental projects that ensure sustainable growth for Miryalaguda.

Recognising his philanthropic services and unwavering dedication to the INC, the Congress high command fielded BLR as the party candidate for the Miryalaguda assembly constituency in the December 2023 elections. His campaign resonated with the hopes and aspirations of the people, leading to a resounding victory with a margin of over 50,000 votes against BRS candidate N Bhaskar Rao.

Upon becoming the MLA of Miryalaguda, BLR immediately turned his attention to pending projects and developmental works within the constituency. His agenda is rebuilding Miryalaguda as a role model and is focused on the completion of the prestigious Yadadri Power Plant located in Veerlapalem village. This project, once operational, promises to provide significant employment opportunities for the local population, further boosting the region’s economic growth.

BLR’s legacy is defined by his tireless efforts to foster unity, well-being, and community advancement. His career trajectory, from the transport sector to active political involvement, underscores his devotion to the betterment of his birthplace, Miryalaguda. As a notable figure in Nalgonda district politics, BLR’s exemplary leadership continues to inspire many, making a lasting impact on the lives of those he serves.