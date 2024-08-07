Know Your MLA: A Congressman at heart

Nizamabad: The 75-year veteran Congress leader Podduturi Sudarshan Reddy has won from the Bodhan Assembly constituency in the 2023 elections, regaining his lost ground which had earlier represented. Hailing from Siranpally village of Navipet in the district, he discontinued while studying in the second year of his BA degree.

His first stint in politics began as he became an MLA in 1999 on a Congress ticket, defeating the TDP candidate in then united Andhra Pradesh.

Sudarshan Reddy won from the same constituency in 2004 and 2009 elections as an MLA to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He served as an irrigation minister in the former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy's cabinet.

The three-time MLA lost in the subsequent elections in 2014 and 2018 after the formation of the new state of Telangana with the BRS riding high on the Telangana sentiment in Bodhan Assembly segment. The veteran Congress leader, however, in an intense battle against the BRS candidate, has regained his seat in the 2023 Assembly elections.