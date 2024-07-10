Know Your MLA: A trailblazing leader in State politics

Kodad: Nalamada Padmavathi Reddy, a prominent politician from the erstwhile Nalgonda district, has made significant strides in Telangana's political arena. A member of the Congress Party, she has served as the MLA of the Kodad assembly constituency, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to her constituents and a drive for development.

Padmavathi Reddy's academic journey is as impressive as her political career. She is a graduate in Architecture, having studied at the prestigious Rishi Valley School and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad. Before diving into politics, she practiced interior designing in Bangalore for several years, showcasing her versatility and dedication to her professional pursuits.

In 2014, Padmavathi Reddy made history by becoming the first woman to contest from the Kodad assembly constituency. Her entry into the political arena was marked by a significant victory, where she defeated her nearest rival, TDP candidate Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, by a margin of more than 13,374 votes. This victory not only established her as a formidable political force but also as a pioneer for women in the region.

However, the political landscape is often fraught with challenges. In the 2018 elections, Padmavathi faced a narrow defeat, losing to the same rival, Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, by just 700 votes. Despite this setback, her resilience and unwavering commitment to her constituency were evident.

Padmavathi Reddy's perseverance paid off in the 2023 elections when she reclaimed her position as the MLA of Kodad with a resounding victory. She defeated BRS candidate Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, the very rival who had narrowly defeated her in 2018, with an overwhelming majority of 58,172 votes. This triumphant return underscored her enduring popularity and the trust her constituents place in her leadership.

Throughout her political career, Padmavathi Reddy has been unwavering in her commitment to the overall development of Kodad. Alongside her husband, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the current Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies in Revanth Reddy's cabinet and former TPCC president, she has spearheaded numerous development initiatives. Their collaborative efforts have led to significant improvements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and irrigation facilities in the constituency.

Padmavathi's dedication to her constituency is matched by her loyalty to the Congress Party and the Gandhi family. Her alignment with the party's high command ensures that Kodad remains a priority in the larger framework of Telangana's development.

Nalamada Padmavathi Reddy's personal life is intertwined with her political journey. Along with her husband N Uttam Kumar Reddy, they together form a powerful political duo committed to public service and development. Their combined efforts have not only strengthened their political careers but also brought tangible benefits to their constituencies.

Nalamada Padmavathi Reddy's journey from an architect and interior designer to a trailblazing politician exemplifies dedication, resilience, and a commitment to public service. Her leadership continues to inspire, and her efforts toward the development of Kodad stand as a testament to her enduring legacy in State politics.