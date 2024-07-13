Know Your MLA: From left-wing activism to mainstream politics

Kothagudem: The 49-year-old Tribal leader Payam Venkateswarlu had won as the MLA for the second time from Pinapaka constituency in the recent Assembly elections.

Payam hails from an agricultural family in the remote village of Bandarugudem under Manuguru mandal in Kothagudem district. He was active in AISF student organisation affiliated to CPI and worked as a CPI member of State committee. He contested as an MLA candidate from CPI. Later, he joined YSRCP party and won the 2014 elections, following which he joined the BRS party.

Payam, an ardent follower of Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, took his call and joined the Congress party. He defeated BRS leader and Chief Whip of BRS government Regakantha Rao with a good majority. Payam’s wife, Prameela, always stands by him in his political life. He says the development of Pinapaka constituency in all aspects is his prime aim.