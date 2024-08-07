  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Know Your MLA: Overcoming all obstacles

Know Your MLA: Overcoming all obstacles
x
Highlights

Nizamabad: An industrialist turned politician, P Rakesh Reddy, who was roped into the saffron party by BJP Nizambad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, the sitting...

Nizamabad: An industrialist turned politician, P Rakesh Reddy, who was roped into the saffron party by BJP Nizambad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, the sitting BJP MP, has joined the party and contested as the BJP candidate from the Armoor in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Earlier, Armoor was the bastion for Congress electing its candidate eight times, followed by the TDP winning twice and TRS candidates winning from the constituency two times after the formation of Telangana.

In a triangular contest, where the BJP is perceived to have been facing a tough time regarding the establishment of the Turmeric Board, issues of beedi workers and migration of people to the Gulf were dominating, Rakesh Reddy navigated all these hurdles to register the first win for the BJP from the Armoor Assembly segment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X