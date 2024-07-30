Know Your MLA: The humble politician

Mahabubnagar: Vakiti Srihari, the Congress MLA from BC community is a surprise winner over the invincible BRS contestant Chittem Ram Mohan Reddy, a strong political leader in the region since the days of his father Chittem Narsi Reddy, who was killed in a Naxalite attack in 2005.

This is the first time that a BC candidate from Congress party in the form of Vakati Srihari could give a tough fight against the Reddy stronghold constituency for three decades in the region. Though Srihari had a long political career and had even served as a ZPTC from Makthal and had even served as District Congress Committee president from Narayanpet , getting a Congress ticket from Makthal constituency was a big surprise, as he was the only candidate from BC community other than the Reddy dominance from the region. With the strong Reddy candidate in the form of Chittem Ram Mohan Reddy from BRS contesting against Srihari, nobody could ever imagine that Srihari would win the assembly elections. However, as the results came out, Srihari emerged as the surprise victor, who had for the first time taken the baton as MLA from the Reddy-dominated constituency.

With this victory, the Congress party could sweep all the assembly constituencies in the Mahabubnagar parliament constituency region. Highlighting the victory of Vakati Srihari, recently Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had also announced that the MLA Srihari may be inducted into the cabinet under BC quota and may be given the Ministry post, as at present there is no minister from Mahabubnagar region.

Hailing from an agriculture family, Vakati Srihari is an honest and a humble person with no criminal cases against him. Srihari had completed his graduation and achieved a BA degree and had taken up agriculture as his profession.

Elected as an MLA, Vakiti Srihari is having a big task in front of him to develop the Makthal assembly constituency in all respects. As the region is regarded as the most backward one with no major hospitals, no professional educational institutions and no proper development of roads and other infrastructure facilities for the people of the region, he has the big challenge of securing funds from the government for the development of the region.

Srihari expressed confidence that very soon Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will announce a slew of development projects for the constituency that will result in the transformation of Makthal constituency.