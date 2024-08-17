  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Know Your MLA: The veteran crowd-puller

Know Your MLA: The veteran crowd-puller
x
Highlights

Sangareddy: Damodar Rajanarasimha is a senior Congress leader who hails from a political family in Medak, with his father also serving as a three-time...

Sangareddy: Damodar Rajanarasimha is a senior Congress leader who hails from a political family in Medak, with his father also serving as a three-time MLA from the Andole assembly segment.

The engineer-turned politician first contested from the constituency after his father's demise in 1989 and was elected as an MLA. However, the win was short-lived, as he lost in the subsequent elections but won in the 2004 and 2009 elections. He served as a cabinet minister in former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s cabinet in 2004 and 2009. Later, he served as a deputy chief minister in United Andhra Pradesh for about four years.

Damodara Rajanarsimha and his father together had won the Andole constituency six out of eight times the Congress won in all the elections held so far in this constituency since its formation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X