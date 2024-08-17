Know Your MLA: The veteran crowd-puller

Sangareddy: Damodar Rajanarasimha is a senior Congress leader who hails from a political family in Medak, with his father also serving as a three-time MLA from the Andole assembly segment.

The engineer-turned politician first contested from the constituency after his father's demise in 1989 and was elected as an MLA. However, the win was short-lived, as he lost in the subsequent elections but won in the 2004 and 2009 elections. He served as a cabinet minister in former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s cabinet in 2004 and 2009. Later, he served as a deputy chief minister in United Andhra Pradesh for about four years.

Damodara Rajanarsimha and his father together had won the Andole constituency six out of eight times the Congress won in all the elections held so far in this constituency since its formation.