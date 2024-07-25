Know Your MLA: With public service in his heart

Sirpur: Dr Palvai Harish Babu is a dedicated leader with a rich history of public service. He is passionately involved with the Bharatiya Janata Party and serving the people as an MLA of Sirpur constituency in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad ditrict.

Babu is the son of Palvai Purushotham Rao, who won as an independent MLA in 1989 and 1994, and has also contested in 1999 elections before he was shot dead by the People’s War Group. Later, his mother contested as Telugu Desam Party candidate and won in 1999 united Andhra Pradesh.

Harish completed his MBBS from Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad in 2004, MS Orthopedics from Sri Ramachandra University, Chennai in 2010, DBN orthopedics from National Board of Examination, New Delhi in 2011.

In February this year, Harish Babu was appointed as BJP Legislature Party chief whip.