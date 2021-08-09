Knowing it would hit politically, Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana: Revanth

Even after knowing that would hit her politically, Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana, said TPCC chief Revanth Reddy. "India stood as a powerful country globally during the Congress regime. The party set free the people by bringing freedom to the country. However, the Prime Minister Modi has kept the country in the hands of Ambani and Adani," Revanth Reddy said.



On the occasion of 'Quit India Day', the Congress leader addressed media at Gandhi Bhavan and slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The new farm laws by the centre are pushing the farmers into abyss and the government is being biased towards the investors and bringing out the new policies against dalits and tribals," Revanth said.

He continued that Telangana has been formed with the struggle of Sonia Gandhi. "In the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's rule, the goals of economically weaker sections are not being achieved. People would have a better life if the Prime Minister at centre and Chief Minister in the state steps down," he added.