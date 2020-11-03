Kodad: Girl dies under suspicious condition

Kodad (Suryapet):The family members of a girl, who died under suspicious condition, staged dharna before the hospital, after the doctors informed that the deceased was raped. The deceased was native of Piklanayak thanda of Chintapalem mandal in the district.



According to police, the girl was studying degree at Gurukul College in Nalgonda and went to Hyderabad for PG coaching on October 29. The next day, she informed her parents that she was ill and returning home over phone. She was first treated in a hospital in Khammam. The doctors after conducting tests informed that the girl was raped and suggested the family members to shift her to Hyderabad for better treatment.

The girl died on her way to Hyderabad.Autopsy was conducted at Government Hospital in Kodad on Monday evening. However, the girl's relatives declared that they will not take the body till justice is done. The body was kept in the mortuary.

On information, the MLAs of Kodad and Huzurnagar rushed to the spot and assured the victim's family that justice will done to them by bringing the matter to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and necessary action will be taken on

the culprits.

Local police interacted with the relatives of the deceased and registered a case of suspicious death. Investigation is going on.