Kodangal former MLA Gurunath Reddy joins Congress in presence of Revanth

Hyderabad: A former MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader R Gurunath Reddy and two other senior leaders on Friday joined Congress party.

According to a press release from the Congress, Kodangal municipal chairman Jagadishwar Reddy, and MPP Muddappa are the two senior leaders.

It is learnt that Gurunath Reddy served as MLA seven times and is the undisputed leader in Kodangal. He played a crucial role in the victory of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA in the previous election.

The members had a meeting with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy, where they discussed his padayatra.

It is to mention here that Revanth Reddy began his walk from Madanapalli village of Bomraspet Mandal in Vikarabad district after the formal launch of the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' by the Congress on Thursday.

After offering his prayers at Hanuman's temple in the village Bomraspet which comes under his native constituency Kodangal, Revanth started his march.

Revanth interacted with farmers working in the groundnut field pausing the yatra on his way from Madanapalli to Dudyala.

He enquired about the challenges they face and their opinions on the input costs and the price being offered in the market.

"Congress leaders and workers will tour the villages for 60 days, taking the message of party MP Rahul Gandhi to every doorstep in the state", said Revanth.

He added that freedom is facing an existential threat and democracy is heading towards a dangerous path. It feels like the rule of the Nizams and Britishers. Both the state and the Centre are spreading a poisonous culture by treating Telangana and the entire country as laboratory for their immoral politics."